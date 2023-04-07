'Plumber Dan' Daniel Goldsworthy and David McBeth arrive at Hokitika Primary School. Photo / Supplied

Two Whanganui supporters were among the drivers of 50 Mini cars that drove the length of New Zealand to raise money for KidsCan.

Daniel Goldsworthy, director of Plumber Dan, and David McBeth took to the wheel of a double-sided 1972 Morris Mini, beginning their trek in Paihia last Friday before landing in Invercargill sometime Wednesday evening.

The title of the run also pays homage to the beloved Kiwi classic film Goodbye Pork Pie.

A scene from the movie Goodbye Pork Pie.

“Our overall target was really to beat last year’s total of $325,000,” Goldsworthy said.

Their own target, or self-made contribution, landed at more than $20,000.

“Well, we’ve collectively smoked it and have raised just under $400,000 and counting. So we’re really amazed and it goes to a great cause for children who need it the most.”

Those on the sidelines, mainly schoolchildren who came out to greet the entourage, waved and cheered as the colourful vehicles raced past them.

“The biggest highlight was probably the kids of the schools, waving out just to bring a little bit of enjoyment to their day,” McBeth said.

Minis geared up for the Pork Pie Charity Run.

Teams covered just under 2500km and were challenged by some of New Zealand’s biggest potholes, wettest valleys, steepest mountain passes, longest of long straights and traffic chaos in the busiest cities.

The Pork Pie Charity Run raises funds for KidsCan to help provide Kiwi kids with the essentials they need to get into the classroom in a position to learn.

KidsCan is New Zealand’s leading charity dedicated to helping Kiwi kids affected by poverty.

The Pork Pie Charity Run was established in 2009 by a trio of friends with a passion for Minis. Their motto, “Have fun and raise some funds for charity”, still guides the event today.

The run has raised more than $1.05 million for KidsCan since 2015.





- This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air