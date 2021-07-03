Smoke-free: Whanganui iwi leader quits smoking after 45 years and inspires others

Ned Tapa said his decision to quit had inspired other members of his whānau to go smoke-free. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui iwi leader Ned Tapa's decision to give up smoking after 45 years is serving as inspiration for others to kick the habit - no matter how long they've had it.

Tapa, Whanganui District Health Board's kaitakitaki-cultural advisor/educator, has now been smoke-free for 15 months.

"That particular day I had run out of smokes, so then I decided 'that's it - no more'," Tapa said.

"I have always led an active life with sports, hunting, waka ama, rugby, netball and so on, and I was still able to perform these sports.

"Now that I've given up, I can feel the difference in my breathing and recovery rate."

The feedback he's received from his family had been encouraging, Tapa said.

"The whānau say 'wow, that's awesome - I never thought you'd give up. If you can, I'm going to try'."

Tapa said three of his immediate whānau had now been smoke-free for more than three months and had "no desire" to return to smoking.

"Other whānau members are now seriously looking at their smoking habits and are starting the journey to being smoke-free."

Getting active or keeping active before giving up would help with the smoke-free journey, Tapa said.

"The key message is that your mind has to be ready for the change.

"Get that ready and the journey is a lot easier.

"As we say, the top two inches will decide your pathway."

• For information and help on how to quit, contact Whanganui Stop Smoking Service - Ngā Taura Tūhono on 0800 200 249.