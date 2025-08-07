Advertisement
Six of eight South Taranaki businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Police performed a controlled purchase operation in July to check the sale of alcohol to minors in South Taranaki. Photo / 123rf

Six of eight premises have failed alcohol compliance checks in South Taranaki.

Police performed a controlled purchase operation (CPO) in July to check the sale of alcohol to minors in the district.

CPOs are planned operations that monitor and enforce the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 by using

