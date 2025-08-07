“To see even one breach is disappointing, but six is so much more concerning.
“The breach of alcohol sale laws can be dangerous, especially for minors who are at an increased risk of alcohol-related harm.”
Inquiries into the operation are ongoing. Police have spoken to the operators of the premises that failed and will follow up about outcomes.
“Breaching alcohol sale laws is a serious offence and a premises or business can receive heavy fines and/or suspension of their liquor licence and manager’s certificate,” Russ said.
According to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, a licensee or manager of any licensed premises who sells or supplies alcohol to a minor can receive a fine of not more than $10,000 and/or the suspension of the licensee’s licence for not more than seven days.
Police did not name the outlets that were part of the operation or their location in the district.
“Alcohol harm is a widespread problem that police deal with day-to-day, and is known to contribute to serious incidents within our community,” Russ said.
“Police will continue to conduct compliance checks, controlled purchase operations and target hotspots – and this includes large events and late-night venues.”
