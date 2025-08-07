Police performed a controlled purchase operation in July to check the sale of alcohol to minors in South Taranaki. Photo / 123rf

Six of eight South Taranaki businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

Six of eight premises have failed alcohol compliance checks in South Taranaki.

Police performed a controlled purchase operation (CPO) in July to check the sale of alcohol to minors in the district.

CPOs are planned operations that monitor and enforce the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 by using supervised volunteers, aged under 18, to attempt to buy alcohol from licensed premises.

The July operation was a collaboration between police, Te Whatu Ora, South Taranaki District Council and two supervised volunteers.

“Only two premises requested identification, correctly identified the age of the minor and politely declined the sale,” South Taranaki area response manager Senior Sergeant Andrew Russ said.