Renée Millner plays at Space Studio and Gallery this Friday. Photo / Supplied

Talented and soulful Taranaki-based Australian singer-songwriter Renée Millner recently released her EP 'Fly Me Back', and this Friday she brings her music to Whanganui Women's Network.

'Fly Me Back' is a collection of songs characterised by Renée's distinctively smoky vocals and lyrics that reverberate, empower and mesmerise. It includes emotive singles 'Not Ok', 'Out Their Windows' and 'Fly Me Back', as well as 'So Much', a "stirring soul-folk anthem of resilience", according to Under The Radar. It also features the previously unreleased single 'Cambodia' - a powerful and beautifully written song about resilience.

"This song was written after my first trip to Cambodia pre-pandemic, inspired by a woman who shared her story of heartache and loss during the war," says Renée. "I didn't know a great deal about the history of the country, but learnt so much about the genocide that occurred there. It was very humbling and reminded me of my time in Bosnia and Herzegovina - the incredible resilience of the people was impressed on my memory. I ended up completing a master's in Refugee Studies and Forced Migration, and worked in that sector for a number of years whilst living in Melbourne."

Recorded with Sam Johnson of Rhythm Ace Studios, the EP's production shines. This successful partnership between producer and artist has resulted in the exploration of new sonic territory - particularly with singles 'So Much' and 'Fly Me Back', which have a more pop-electronic sound which amplifies Renée's talent as a folk singer-songwriter and showcases her versatility.

A celebrated live performer, Renée has a string of special shows lined up, featuring Wellington-based multi-instrumentalist Jarrod Bakker (keys).

The details:

What: Renée Millner celebrates the release of her new single and EP.

When: Friday, November 18, 6.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Women's Network, 75 St Hill St.

Tickets: $25.