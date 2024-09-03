“While I was there waiting for a flight, my brother-in-law was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
“That was brutal. This is a guy who, for all intents and purposes, was my older brother from when I was 12 years old.”
After reuniting with his family in Melbourne, the decision was made to move back to New Zealand, Toogood said.
They ended up in Howick in Auckland, a far cry from “arty-farty” centres like Melbourne and Wellington - his hometown.
He said while it was quiet, it gave him space to reflect and create.
“Unlike Shihad, which is this behemoth, apocalyptically heavy soundtrack where I get to speak in big, grand statements, I needed something small and personal, to basically say, ‘There, there, it’s okay’,” he said.
“I reverted to the instrument I started on when I was 7 - a three-quarter-size nylon string acoustic guitar.”
Toogood said it was not until he had reached song 10 that he realised “some of this s*** is pretty strong”.
“I thought I may as well play them to a mate, and they had tears streaming down their face, without any explanation of what the songs were about.
“The goal was to be able to play the stuff live, so I went to see my record company to see if they were interested.
Toogood plays at Porridge Watson on Thursday, October 24.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.