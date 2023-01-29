Shearers save the day as Taihape Show and Gumboot Day cancelled

Shearers and spectators saved the day for those running food stalls after the Taihape Gumboot Day and A&P Show events were cancelled. Photo / SSNZ

If it weren’t for your shearers, where would you be?

They might have been singing that song in Taihape as the eagerly anticipated Gumboot Day and A&P Show events became weather casualties on Saturday.

The Taihape A&P Show’s 60th Shearing and Woolhandling Championships went ahead, however, and saved the day for stallholders selling food.

After thinking she would have to cut her losses and go home, Renee Bellamy said shearers and spectators saved the day.

“It was a good day for us. Sure, it was long and very wet, but the shearing community really came to support us,” Bellamy said.

“We had a couple of nannies next to us who sold out. Everyone knew what we were up against and really dug deep. The rain made people hungry too, I guess.”

Doug Laing, of Shearing Sports New Zealand, said the shearing would have been cancelled as well if not for the initiative shown by Taihape residents.

“Local shearing contractor and committee convener Stu Munro saw that there would be problems getting sheep trucks in and out of the venue, so he called on agricultural contractors Joe and Tash Coogan.”

The Coogans quickly organised three tractors to haul the trucks, enabling 159 shearers and wool handlers to participate in the competition.

“The competitions went ahead, with 108 shearers across the five shearing grades from Novice to Open, and 51 entries across the four woolhandling grades, which also needed some innovation to ensure they went ahead with minimal wetting of the wool,” Laing said.

It is not known at this stage whether it will be possible to reschedule the other events meant to take place on Saturday.

Long-time former Gumboot Day organiser and throwing champion Elizabeth Mortland said it was hugely disappointing the event had to be cancelled again after Covid restrictions forced it to be abandoned in 2022.

“It’s not just that people miss out on a great day - it is also such an important opportunity for fundraising,” Mortland said.

“I’m hoping we might be able to organise a mini-Gumboot Day event to coincide with the Due Drop Hope Challenge. A group of former athletes are touring New Zealand to raise funds for youth mental health, and they will be in this part of the country in late February. Nothing is definite at this stage, but I’m hoping we can make it happen.”

Saturday’s event was to include the North Island Gumboot Throwing Championships, and Mortland, who has been a winner in many previous competitions, said she hoped to compete in a new age group category this year.

“I’m now eligible to compete in the 70 to 74 age group, so I hope I will get the opportunity sometime,” she said.