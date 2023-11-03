Gene Toyne with the entry forms and entry boxes for the $6000 Shop Local Christmas Cracker. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui shoppers who support local businesses can give themselves a chance of winning cash in the $6000 Shop Local Christmas Cracker promotion.

NZME Whanganui commercial lead Gene Toyne said the promotion aimed to encourage people to support local businesses when doing their Christmas shopping.

“The whole idea of the competition is to involve as many local stores as we can,” Toyne said.

To enter the promotion, people who spend $20 at one of the 18 participating local businesses can fill out an entry form and place it in the entry box to be in the draw to win a share of the $6000 cash prize.

“The benefit to businesses is, by being part of the campaign, it encourages people to shop there because they’ve only got to spend $20 and they can enter to win one of the three prizes.”

First prize will be $3000, second prize is $2000 and third $1000.

The promotion is open now and closes at noon on Thursday, December 14.

The winners will be drawn and notified on December 15.

People who have entered the competition need to keep the receipt for proof of purchase if they are drawn as the winner.

Participating businesses are Black Bull Liquor Purnell St, Commercial Hotel, Ginza Bargains, Graze Out Caterers, Harrisons Hire Master, Holland Auto, Hunting & Fishing Wanganui, Jax Hair Studio/Jax Ensomme, Just Cuts, Just Looking, Liquorland Wanganui, Marine Services, Mister Minit, Pet Essentials, Pita Pit, Top Draw Lingerie Boutique, Wanganui Farm Supplies, Wanganui Furnishers, Wanganui Vet Services, Wicked Chicken, Windermere Berry Farms, 100% Dimocks Homestore.

