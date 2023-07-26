Exhibition committee group: Val Donkervoort, Sue Cleave, Dora Baker, Sandy Howard, Sally Gray, and Judi Weston. Absent: Sheila Young and Robert Pech.

River City Artists’ mid-winter exhibition starts Friday, July 28, 9am - 4pm, and goes through to Sunday, July 30. This year there is a “shades of blue” area that makes an impact.

There’s watercolour, acrylic, oil, pastel, charcoal, and mixed media on display. All artworks at the exhibition will be for sale, with Eftpos available.

The group was founded over seven years ago by Val Donkervoort, who came from an art group in Tauranga when she moved to Whanganui. The group paints all day at Christ Church Anglican Hall on Thursdays, from 9.30am - 3.30pm in the winter, and later finishes in the summer.



