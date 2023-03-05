Two people were transported to hospital after a car went down a bank on the Whanganui River. Photo / Mike Tweed

Two people were transported to hospital after a car went down a bank on the Whanganui River. Photo / Mike Tweed

Two people were taken to Whanganui Hospital after a car went down a bank on the Whanganui River.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred around 2.30am on Saturday near the intersection of Somme Parade and Pitt St.

Police were “working to follow up with the registered owner of the car”.

Two fire appliances were called to the scene at 2.50am, a Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said.

“We assisted with the extrication of two persons out of the vehicle, who we then handed over to the ambulance to deal with.”

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances were sent to the scene.

“There were two patients, one in a serious condition and one in a minor condition.

“They were both transported to the Whanganui Hospital.”







