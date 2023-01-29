Emergency services have been called to Longacre Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Okoia near Whanganui.

A police spokeswoman said the two-car crash on Longacre Road was called in about 12.20pm on Monday.

“Initial indications suggest serious injuries and a helicopter has been dispatched.

“The road is currently closed while emergency services work at the scene.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Karen McDonald said two Whanganui fire appliances responded.

Contrary to initial reports, no one was trapped in the vehicles, she said. Fire crews were assisting with traffic control and landing a helicopter.

Hato Hone St John responded two ambulances, one manager and one helicopter and were still there, a spokeswoman said at 1.10pm.

More to come.