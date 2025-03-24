Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on State Highway 1 in Taihape on Monday. Photo / NZME

One person with serious injuries was airlifted to Christchurch after a crash in Taihape.

Another person with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital.

A separate crash in Whanganui resulted in one person with moderate injuries being taken to Whanganui Hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Shannon Lucas said fire services were called to a single-vehicle crash on SH1 near Spooners Hill Road at 4.40pm.

“One person was trapped in the vehicle so we extracted them on scene,” Lucas said.