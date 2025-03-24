Advertisement
Serious injuries in SH1 Taihape crash, person airlifted to Christchurch

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on State Highway 1 in Taihape on Monday. Photo / NZME

  • One person with serious injuries was airlifted to Christchurch after a crash in Taihape.
  • Another person with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital.
  • A separate crash in Whanganui resulted in one person with moderate injuries being taken to Whanganui Hospital.

A person with serious injuries was flown by helicopter to Christchurch after a crash on State Highway 1 at Taihape.

Another person received moderate injuries in the crash on Monday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Shannon Lucas said fire services were called to a single-vehicle crash on SH1 near Spooners Hill Road at 4.40pm.

“One person was trapped in the vehicle so we extracted them on scene,” Lucas said.

Two fire crews from Taihape were at the incident for two hours.

Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance, two helicopters, and an operations manager.

“One patient, in a moderate condition, was transported to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance.

“One further patient, in a serious condition, was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.”

Moderate injuries after Whanganui crash

A crash in Whanganui on Monday resulted in one person with moderate injuries being taken to Whanganui Hospital.

Lucas said fire services were called to a two-vehicle crash on Smithfield Rd, Tawhero, at 11.43am.

Two fire crews from Whanganui attended.

“No persons were trapped, we just assisted on scene,” Lucas said.

Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance which took the injured person to hospital.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

