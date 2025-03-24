- One person with serious injuries was airlifted to Christchurch after a crash in Taihape.
- Another person with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital.
- A separate crash in Whanganui resulted in one person with moderate injuries being taken to Whanganui Hospital.
A person with serious injuries was flown by helicopter to Christchurch after a crash on State Highway 1 at Taihape.
Another person received moderate injuries in the crash on Monday afternoon.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Shannon Lucas said fire services were called to a single-vehicle crash on SH1 near Spooners Hill Road at 4.40pm.
“One person was trapped in the vehicle so we extracted them on scene,” Lucas said.