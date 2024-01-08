Emergency services are attending a serious crash on State Highway 4. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 4 between Whanganui and Raetihi is closed after a serious crash.

A police spokesman said police were responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon and it appeared a person may be seriously injured.

“The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance crew was at the scene and referred queries to police.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said at 1.55pm that SH4 between Whanganui and Raetihi was closed due to a serious crash south of Ohotu Rd.