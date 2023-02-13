Sensational music coming to Porridge Watson

Hayden Chisolm and his quartet Unwind will play at Porridge Watson on Sunday, February 19.

Tony Sundman of Porridge Watson continues to present outstanding musical talent to the Whanganui community. This Sunday, the formidable multi-instrumentalist Hayden Chisolm returns to our city with his stellar quartet as they tour the country with their recent release Daylight, on Rattle Records.

Hayden, a native of Taranaki, has made Europe his home for 30 years. Since moving to Germany in 1993 to study at the Cologne College of Music, he has performed in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and, of course — when the chance arises — around Aotearoa. The alto saxophone is his main instrument, and he plays it in the most stunning and sensitive way. Joined by sympathetic New Zealand musicians Paul Dyne (bassist with Malcolm McNeill, Rodger Fox, Sustenance) and his son Julien Dyne (drums with Fat Freddy’s Drop, Ladi6), along with pianist/composer Norman Meehan, Hayden will be performing original music that knows about jazz, but also dances with Indian raga, chamber music, and folk traditions.

Although he has purposely kept a low profile over the last few years, preferring to spend time with his family in Belgrade, Serbia, where he now lives — the pandemic may have been a factor, too— he has built a reputation as one of the most individual and outstanding voices on his instrument worldwide and has gathered a collection of important prizes and accolades. He has also been active as a producer and festival director and worked hard in promoting young talent throughout Europe. His yearly masterclasses in Greece and Germany have come to attract some of the world’s best young saxophone talents from across the globe.

While Hayden may have lived away from Aotearoa for a long while, he still feels his music is connected to the country. He says, “A good half of my life, I have been based in Europe, but I still feel very much like a New Zealander. You carry that with you wherever you go. I think the strongest underlying current you take with you, as a New Zealander, is the feeling of the land you get growing up here: being barefoot on the grass; the colours and the smells. That connection to the land is a very powerful thing, and while that will not necessarily pull you back here, it will define you in a strong way.”

The Details

What: Hayden Chisolm and his quartet, Unwind.

When: Sunday, February 19, 5pm

Where: Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave

Tickets: Free entry (thank you Tony)



