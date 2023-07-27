Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Senior Whanganui District Council staff ‘working harder’ after cuts to management

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
The community pays for services and "begrudgingly for a management team because you’ve got to have one", chief executive David Langford said. Photo / Bevan Conley

The community pays for services and "begrudgingly for a management team because you’ve got to have one", chief executive David Langford said. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council has tightened its purse strings in recent months, but frontline staff don’t have to worry about a reduction in salaries.

Neither does chief executive David Langford - for the moment.

Two members

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle