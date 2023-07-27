The community pays for services and "begrudgingly for a management team because you’ve got to have one", chief executive David Langford said. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council has tightened its purse strings in recent months, but frontline staff don’t have to worry about a reduction in salaries.

Neither does chief executive David Langford - for the moment.

Two members of the council’s senior management team were made redundant last year. Along with an unfilled vacancy, it brought the team down to five.

Langford said officers were still looking at where to make “further efficiency savings”.

“There is a lot of work going on in the background to make sure that if we’ve got a vacancy, we don’t just go on autopilot because we have [the] budget to fill it.

“We scrutinise if we need the position and if we can deliver the work in a smarter, more efficient way before we recruit.”

However, cutting the salaries and wages of lower-level staff was not an option.

“We haven’t had to go there,” Langford said.

“Obviously, wage inflation for the whole community is quite high, so we’ve tried to make sure our staff keep pace with everybody else.”

The council’s Annual Plan put aside $23,471,000 for salaries and wages in 2023/24, up from $20,140,000 the previous year.

There are currently seven positions advertised on the council’s website, including a drainage technical officer, a development support and relationships officer, and a team leader for technical training.

Another is a play adviser to help implement the council’s Open Spaces and Physical Activity Strategy.

Langford said while that position sounded non-essential, it was 100 per cent funded by Sport New Zealand.

“We’re happy to carry on with that role because it’s not being paid for by the ratepayer.

“There would be no saving by cutting it.”

Redundancies were never pleasant for the people involved and it was a tough part of the job, he said.

Shrinking the management team also meant those who were left had more responsibilities and had to work harder.

Langford said the community paid for people to cut the grass and fix the potholes in the road.

“They begrudgingly pay for a management team because you’ve got to have one.

“It’s not a service people receive though, is it?”

Reducing his own salary had not been discussed yet, Langford said.

“As we go into next year’s budget, and it’s looking like things are going to be difficult for the community from a rates point of view, then yes, absolutely.

“As the highest-paid staff member, I need to be prepared to have that conversation. That will come in due course.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said Langford was at the midpoint in terms of salary for someone in that role.

It was in the “same ballpark” as that of previous chief executive Kym Fell, who was making $287,927 per year in 2018.

A similar role in the private sector would bring twice that amount, Tripe said.

“As far as pay cuts for staff, my own view is that should come last.

“We need to find efficiencies and cost savings right across the system.

“Cutting salaries affects people’s livelihoods and their expectations, and I think everybody is suffering in that regard.”

The mayor’s annual salary currently stands at $149,641 per year.

Earlier this week, Tripe said a double-digit rates rise next year was already forecast - “just to keep the lights on”.

He said Langford was an outstanding chief executive and Whanganui was lucky to have him.

“It’s a tough role, both in the governance space and also in the management space.

“To have someone like David at the table is gold.”

The council had already found $2.5 million of savings in its first activity and services review, Tripe said.

That review would be back for round two.

The council was also undertaking a review of its council-controlled organisations (CCOs).

“That will be completed in the next month or so,” Tripe said.

It would identify cost savings and “revenue opportunities into the future”.

