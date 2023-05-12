Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Football: Second-half slumps costing Whanganui Athletic in Central League season

Mike Tweed
By
3 mins to read
Support for the club remains "unbelievable", Matt Calvert says. Photo / Karen Hughes

Support for the club remains "unbelievable", Matt Calvert says. Photo / Karen Hughes

Whanganui Athletic went down 7-1 to Western Suburbs FC last weekend, but the final result doesn’t tell the full story.

However, one striking statistic does.

Athletic player-coach Matt Calvert said the team had scored eight

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle