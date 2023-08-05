A second-division Lotto ticket was sold at Trafalgar Lotto in Whanganui. Photo / NZME

A second-division Lotto ticket was sold at Trafalgar Lotto in Whanganui. Photo / NZME

A ticket sold at Trafalgar Lotto in Whanganui was one of 25 winners of Saturday night’s second division Lotto prize.

The ticket will give a boost to its holder’s bank account, netting them $17,282.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Trafalgar Lotto this week should check it as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.

In January another second-division winner was sold at Trafalgar Lotto, awarding the ticket holder $17,963.

The second-division wins continued across February and March, with two local MyLotto players winning $21,038 and $18,271 respectively.

A winning midweek Lotto Strike ticket worth $600,000 was sold at Countdown Victoria Ave in June.



