Horizons Regional Council is asking for public reports of any sightings or evidence of wallabies in their area. Photo / Steve Pilkington

A wallaby has been discovered in the Manawatū-Whanganui region for the first time.

Horizons Regional Council environmental manager Craig Davey said a dead wallaby was found on Ongarue Waimiha Rd in the Ruapehu District on June 11.

“We were alerted after a report was lodged via Biosecurity New Zealand’s wallaby reporting website,” he said.

“The wallaby, which was roadkill, was picked up on Monday from the place it was killed. This is the first wallaby, dead or alive, recovered in the Horizons Region.”

Davey said the person who reported the wallaby sighting did the right thing.

“Horizons is using various surveillance techniques, including trained wallaby detector dogs, to see if there is an established wallaby population near where the dead wallaby was found.

“The community is key to preventing wallabies [from] establishing a foothold in the Horizons Region. As wallabies are nocturnal, we want anyone travelling at night in the area where the wallaby was found to report any sightings.”

Davey said people should look out for any wallaby signs, including droppings and footprints.

The most common wallaby in the North Island is the dama wallaby, which stands up to 50cm tall and weighs 4kg to 7kg.

Davey said wallabies are a significant introduced pest, threatening the environment, biodiversity and the economy.

“They are browsers, preferring to eat young plants and seedlings. Their browsing removes forest understory, which impacts regeneration, native habitats, and food sources.

“Their competition for food sources impacts native wildlife, including native birds,” he said.

“They also compete with sheep, cattle, and other livestock for food – it is estimated three Bennett’s wallabies will eat as much in a day as one adult sheep – and damage crops, young trees, and fences, as well as contributing to erosion and poorer water quality.”

Biosecurity New Zealand’s Tipu Mātoro National Wallaby Eradication Programme is working alongside Horizons in sighting investigation providing operational and technical advice.

More information is available online at mpi.govt.nz/wallabies.

Any sightings or signs of wallabies anywhere in Aotearoa New Zealand should be reported to Biosecurity New Zealand. This can be done online at www.reportwallabies.nz.