Search for man missing in Whanganui River enters fifth day

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
The search for a person missing in the Whanganui River is entering its fifth day, with the police dive squad assisting. Photo / Mike Tweed

The search for a man missing in the Whanganui River is entering its fifth day.

A police spokesman said the search, which began on Thursday after a person was reported to be in the water, was ongoing.

Police were unable to provide the number of people involved but said the dive squad had been assisting with the search.

A boat with four to five people on board combed the river near the Whanganui City Bridge over the weekend.

A three-day rāhui was placed on the Whanganui River between Sparrow Cliff and the river mouth last Thursday.

Police said the rāhui was expected to be lifted about midday on Monday.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

