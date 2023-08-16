A seal (and cat) at Whanganui's North Mole last 'seal silly season'. Photo / Bevan Conley

Seal “silly season” has hit the Whanganui coastline, with reports of seal sightings flooding in to the Department of Conservation.

People are being urged to admire New Zealand fur seals/kekeno from a safe distance, as the mammals come ashore for winter.

“We call it seal silly season,” Department of Conservation (DoC) marine science adviser Laura Boren said.

“Despite it happening every winter, it’s always a surprise for people to come across seals in unexpected locations.

“Encountering seals this way actually reflects the strong recovery of our seal populations, so enjoy the unique experience – from a safe distance.”

Young kekeno/seals, along with males of any age, leave their breeding colonies between May and September, making it prime season to spot them in odd places.

Although they are marine mammals, seals spend much of their time basking on rocky shores and occasionally explore much further inland.

“People’s protective instincts come up when they see young pups alone, or seals doing normal seal things like regurgitating, sneezing, or crying.

“These are all typical behaviours for seals. Please call the DoC hotline only if they are in immediate danger, severely injured or tangled in rubbish.”

People on beaches can help keep kekeno safe by having dogs under control.

“If you’re walking your dog where seals are regularly seen, or if you see a seal, put your dog on a lead until you are well away.”

DoC’s Lead the Way programme offers guidance for dog behaviour around coastal wildlife; learn more at www.doc.govt.nz/our-work/lead-the-way/

Never touch or handle a seal as they can be very aggressive if threatened. It is also a breach of the Marine Mammals Protection Act.

Keep a distance of at least 20 metres from kekeno, if possible, and do not get between the seal and the sea. If you encounter a seal on or near a beach, give it space.

If you see a seal which is severely injured, being harassed or in obvious danger, call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).