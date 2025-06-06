Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

‘Seal Silly Season’: DoC and NZTA seek Whanganui public’s help with seal sightings

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read

An adult male New Zealand fur seal/kekeno on Whanganui's North Mole. Photo / NZME

An adult male New Zealand fur seal/kekeno on Whanganui's North Mole. Photo / NZME

As the “Seal Silly Season” returns, Whanganui people are urged to do their part to protect the animals by reporting sightings.

Between May and September, seals begin popping up in public places, including roads, boardwalks and backyards, as young kekeno (New Zealand fur seals) venture off on their own for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle