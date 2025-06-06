The return of fur seal and sea lion populations was a positive effect of conservation efforts, but more had to be done to prevent harm to seals entering populated areas.

“We’re thrilled to see populations recovering, but that success comes with new challenges. We want to protect these taonga species while also keeping people safe,” Weir said.

The joint project aims to model road-related risks for marine mammals to better prevent accidents by asking the public to report seal sightings.

“We’re asking people to report sightings of seals, fur seals or sea lions on or near roads,” Weir said.

“Your sightings – date, location, even a photo if it’s safe – will help us map hotspots and understand the risks.”

The national study will use existing DoC and NZTA road data, and will be strengthened by public reports.

The results will be used in future road planning to put measures in place to prevent accidents. In May 2024, a motorcycle guardrail was placed in Kaikōura, in an area identified to be a seal hotspot, to separate seals from the fast-moving traffic.

This project draws on “road ecology”, a growing area of science focused on understanding how roads affect wildlife movement and behaviour.

Other than roads, the exploring pups can end up in odd locations, including one that travelled through the Whanganui River and got as far as Jerusalem.

“Whanganui is no exception to wandering seals, they are frequently seen at the North Mole, South Beach and Castlecliff, and have been known to rest up on the boardwalk by the market,” DoC Whanganui biodiversity ranger Kelly Brider said.

“While it seems new and exciting for us, this is natural behaviour and they usually don’t need any intervention. However, if you see a seal that is badly injured, being harassed or in danger, please call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).”

To report a seal sighting, email seeaseal@doc.govt.nz with the date of the sighting, a description of the location, the animal and how many there are, specific GPS co-ordinates if possible, and a photo if it is safe to take one.

People are also urged to report the same information for any dead marine mammals on or near roads.

Reports submitted by Sunday June 22 will help shape the initial national road risk model, but sightings after that time can also be reported.

Seal tips