The Whanganui City Highland Pipe Band playing inside the marquee at the 2023 Turakina Highland Games.

It seems you can’t rain on a Scottish parade, with pipers bravely piping on as the skies opened over Turakina during the Highland Games on Saturday.

Organiser Debbie Benton said although field events had to be cancelled due to safety concerns, most of the scheduled celebrations went ahead.

“The dancing competitions were moved to Marton School and Rangitīkei College,” Benton said.

“Turakina School opened up classrooms for some activities, and the rest were able to go ahead in the marquee and pergolas. Even though it was wet, it was still warm, so people carried on and it was still a great day.”

Benton said pipers and drummers played in the rain and it didn’t affect the performances.

“As someone said, it was ‘very Scottish’ to carry on in the face of adversity.

“That stoicism really paid off, but it was disappointing that visitor numbers were down because of the weather.”

International guest piper Finlay Cameron had come all the way from Scotland to play at Turakina and was undeterred by the rain.

Cameron is a member of the world champion Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band.

Wellington piper Greg Wilson (left), visiting international piper Finlay Cameron and Turakina Caledonian Society chief Durry Benton. Photo / Supplied

The rain had eased off by 4pm, and Benton said all the late afternoon and evening activities went ahead as planned.

The Grade 1 pipe band played on schedule ahead of the massed bands and the clan march, followed by the haggis ceremony, she said.

And the late-night cèilidh [gathering] began at 9pm, with live music provided by Bowmore.

“The performers and the visitors who ignored the rain had a great time, and we’re all glad we went ahead after we had to cancel last year,” Benton said.

The Turakina Highland Games is one of New Zealand’s oldest festivals, and was cancelled for the first time in 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Saturday’s event was the 158th edition of the games, started by the Turakina Caledonian Society and first held in 1864.