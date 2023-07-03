Sandi Black’s trick photography talk will cover vintage techniques such as those employed in this late 19th-century photo of museum founder Samuel Henry Drew pushing himself in a wheelbarrow. Samuel Drew created the image himself. Photo / Whanganui Regional Museum

The Whanganui Regional Museum is offering free activities for children during the school holidays. Starting this week, kids can make use of a dress-up wardrobe in the museum’s atrium every day from 10am to 4.30pm.

The selection of 1860s-style costumes will be available as part of the exhibition Between Skin & Shirt: The photographic portraits of William Harding. Children are encouraged to be their own photographers and take “selfie portraits” in costume.

On Thursday, July 6, a fun evening in the museum will involve Puanga-Matariki-themed stories and museum exploring after dark. Public programmes presenter Lisa Reweti will lead the storytelling.

On Wednesday, July 12, Sarjeant Gallery education officer Sietske Jansma will be in the museum to host creative activities for Matariki. There are two sessions on the day: 10.30am-12pm and 12.30pm-3pm.

Kids can get creative with coloured tracing paper and metallic markers to make stars. Their stars will then be laminated and displayed in Majestic Square as part of a free community event on Friday, July 14, celebrating Puanga-Matariki.

This activity is called “Ngā Whetū” and is a Sarjeant Gallery activity, led by gallery educator Sietske Jansma.

On Thursday, July 11, museum archivist Sandi Black will host an entertaining investigative talk in the Davis Theatre, about trick photography. Sandi said, “Trick photography has been in the news this year after a prestigious photographic competition was won by an AI-generated image, but clever camera tricks are not new.

“I’ve put together a fun talk with pictures, to illustrate how photographers have been influencing the viewer’s perspective since photography began.” This event is suited to ages 10 and over. Adults will enjoy it as well and are most welcome to attend.

Whanganui Regional Museum Winter School Holiday Programme July 2023:

Saturday, July 1 – Sunday, July 16 Daily 10.30am-11.30am, Selfie Portraits.

Thursday, July 6, 6.30pm–8.pm Puanga Evening.

Wednesday, July 12, 10.30am-12pm and 12.30pm-3pm Ngā Whetū.

Tuesday, July 11, 11.00am – 12pm Trick Pics.

The school holiday activities at the Museum are free. Bookings are not necessary, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Koha is always appreciated. The full schedule of activities can be found on the museum website wrm.org.nz and on the Facebook page.