The Autumn Flower Show takes place this Saturday.

Flowers will be in bloom at Whanganui’s upcoming Autumn Flower Show.

Whanganui Chrysanthemum Club members are hosting the show in conjunction with the Wanganui Horticultural Society.

In the hall foyer, there will be competitive works created by Wanganui Floral Art Society members who are presenting an autumn theme: Tints and Tones of Autumn.

Titles include An Autumn Cone, Rust and Rope, Razzle Dazzle and Modern Mass. There are three classes children can enter - kindergarten, primary and intermediate. Entries for a competition to design an egg in a carton close on Thursday. There will be prizes for all three classes donated by Springvale Garden Centre.

In the main hall, chrysanthemum blooms will be on display. They come in a large array of varieties and colours. There will be a number of categories, including large exhibition, decorative, single, fantasy, and anemone-centred.

There will be exhibitors from Palmerston North, Feilding, Levin, Hāwera and Whanganui, and the judge, Dennis McCarthy from Levin, will be looking for blooms with a good colour, shape and size in each of the different varieties.

There will be a selection of craft stalls around the perimeter of the hall, selling sewing materials, soaps, jams and pickles, plants and other interesting items.

The Details:

What: Autumn Flower Show

When: Saturday April 29, 12pm to 4.30pm

Where: Whanganui Intermediate School Hall, Dublin Street

Cost: $2 adults, children free. Cash only.

Other: Entries for the children’s competition need to be in by Thursday. Contact Maree on 027 479 9007. Anyone who wants to enter the show must contact Lyn on 06 368 0009 or 027 246 5224 by Thursday night.

The Chrysanthemum Club members will be selling potted charm chrysanthemum plants and posies of flowers. Lunch and afternoon tea will be available, and entry to the show is only $2 for adults - children enter for free. Cash only, no Eftpos available.