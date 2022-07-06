Jenny Tamehana and others got dressed up in period costume for the Whangaehu School centenary celebrations. The costumes were hired from the museum. Photo / Supplied

The Whangaehu community is excited to be celebrating 150 years of education at Whangaehu School.

Celebrations are from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23, this year. (Labour Weekend 2022).

The first Whangaehu School (1872) was a one roomed wooden building situated on the top of the Whangaehu Hill, overlooking the valley. For the teacher to get to the school, he had to pass through a toll gate and pay the toll. The school board applied to the Wanganui Council for an exemption, which was denied. They put the resposibility back on the school, suggesting they either build the teacher a residence near the school, pay the toll themselves, or increase the teacher's salary to cover it.

The school made its way into local newspapers in various ways. In December, 1879, it was for an oversized radish grown in the school garden — 36.8 centimetres in circumpherence and 27.9cm in length! The report says others in the garden are of a similar size.

One of the ways the school raised money for its ongoing operation was to hold public events. Hence this newspaper report from December 1, 1883: "It appears that the Wangaehu School is to be content with a concert only on the evening of Friday next, 14th instant, as the rules and regulations of the Board of Education will not allow of dancing in the schoolroom. But, as a number of ladies and gentlemen have promised to give their aid to make the concert a success, and as it is for the purpose of providing children's prizes, it is hoped that the loss of a dance will not entail a small audience." One wonders why dancing was not allowed — immoral, perhaps?

Work began in 1914 by the board's carpenter, Mr Hodges, to remove the school, aided by some of the local residents. Schoolwork, meanwhile, continued in the local hall. In 1915 their work was completed and the school was relocated to Ruatangata Rd, where it is today. The land for the school had been gifted in 1910 by Paramount Chief Uru Te Angina, known locally as Samuel Woon. Descendants of Samuel Woon still attend the school today.

The school at Ruatangata Rd was officially opened on January 28, 1915.

On January 30, 1915, a newspaper report said: "An encouraging coincidence has occurred in connection with the removal of the Wangaehu School from the brow of the dangerous hill down to the splendidly level site on the flat, part of which was donated to the board by the Maori owner, Mr Woon, who is dairying on a large scale. There had been an agitation for some time to have this work done, and just after the school was removed near to his residence, Mrs Woon, not to be outdone, presented her husband with twins — all doing well."

The teacher's house remained on top of the hill and the teacher had to come to school by horse and gig.

A few years later, the school's popularity and success led to the need for more changes.

A delegation from Whangaehu went to see the Minister of Education and the district MPs to press for the building of a new school due to the increased roll. Resulting from this representation a very fine building was opened in 1949, with a school roll of 77 pupils.

The delegation included Mrs E Bartrum, Mr Jefferson, Mr Harry Thompson and Mr Rangi Thompson.

After a concerted effort by the district the old school building on top of the hill was dismantled and re-erected as the school hall/library at the present day school.

The roll for the school has fluctuated from single figures to 110 pupils over the many years. The current roll at the school is 36.

There have been previous jubilees in 1959 (80 years), 1972 (100 years), 1987 (115 years) and 1997 (125 years).

The 100 years celebration was a flamboyant event. There were numerous floats decorated with punga fronds, hay bales, ladies in swimwear and some of the local community dress in period costume. Barry Frederick (garage owner) created a makeshift horse from the power take off of a tractor and Doug Pedley was the cowboy who rode the 44 gallon drum (horse).

Grace Weir, Edna Bartrum and Jan Beswick brought back memories from the dairy farm in the centenary parade. Photo / Supplied

The community is getting ready for the celebrations for the 150th. The Whangaehu Hall Committee have been working hard to spruce up the hall: beautifying the grounds, upgrading the kitchen to a high standard, resurfacing the main floor, installing two heat pumps and are developing a carpark and overflow area.

The neighbouring church has also been painted and is in the process of being reroofed.

Shane Stone Builders are installing a new verandah at the school.

The celebrations will be on Labour Weekend, October 21-23.

The programme is: Friday night is mix and mingle at the Whangaehu Hall; Saturday is lunch at the Whangaehu Marae followed by photos and memorabilia at the Whangaehu School; Saturday night is dinner and dance at the Wanganui Racecourse; Sunday is a service, cake cutting and rose planting at the Whangaehu School.

Registrations are steadily coming in with people coming from Australia and England for the celebrations. Contact the school by email — whangaehuschool150@gmail.com

Postal address- 71 Ruatangata Road, Whangaehu, RD 11, Whanganui 4581

Facebook — whangaehuschoolreunion.co.nz

www.whangaehuschoolreunion.co.nz