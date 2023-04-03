The Schola Sacra Choir is performing a fundraiser concert for the Sarjeant Gallery. Photo/ Bevan Conley

The choir has a long relationship with the gallery, with their acoustics and the gallery’s setting inspiring some unusual and inspiring programmes.

The choir has performed three concerts at Taupo Quay, fundraising for the gallery, and is set to perform another one.

This year’s fundraising concert contains mainly English music, with its title Sing Joyfully taken from William Byrd’s setting of four verses from Psalm 84.

However, three modern Hungarian folksongs and other more recent music will be sung with equal joy, so the audience can expect a varied programme of enjoyable part-songs.

Iain Tetley, after his success as The Phantom of the Opera, will be back to conduct the choir, and Janet Gibbs will accompany them on the piano and organ.

The Details:

What: Schola Sacra Choir fundraising concert.

When: Sunday, April 16, 4.30pm.

Where: The Sarjeant, Taupo Quay.

Tickets: $15 and $12 will be available at the door.