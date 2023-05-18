Jaki Arthur, relationships officer at Sarjeant on the Quay, showed Midweek editor Steve Carle the inner sanctum of Sarjeant on the Quay before its final day - Friday, June 30.

Jaki Arthur, relationships officer at Sarjeant on the Quay, showed Midweek editor Steve Carle the inner sanctum of Sarjeant on the Quay before its final day - Friday, June 30.

Sarjeant on the Quay will close permanently to the public on June 30.

Staff will then audit, wrap and pack all operations including galleries, the collection, the shop, the back of the house, the classroom, and offices before moving to the redeveloped Sarjeant Gallery at Pukenamu Queen’s Park and setting up operations and exhibitions there.

Currently undergoing redevelopment, the 104-year-old Sarjeant Gallery building is being earthquake strengthened, restored to its original splendour, and extended with the addition of a modern new wing at the rear of the gallery dedicated to the memory of Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa, the revered kaumātua of the Whanganui River.

The Sarjeant Gallery Redevelopment Project will provide state-of-the-art housing for the nationally-significant permanent collection which will be far more accessible to the public in the new facility.

The Sarjeant Gallery Redevelopment Project will be completed in 2024.

The Sarjeant will be a free cultural, art, and learning facility which will attract visitors from all over the region and Aotearoa New Zealand.

“It’s the biggest arts development in New Zealand, at the moment, a huge project, and a game-changer for Whanganui,” said Jaki Arthur, relationships officer at Sarjeant on the Quay.

“When the gallery reopens in 2024 it will attract a lot of visitors to Whanganui and their presence in town will flow through to local communities and businesses. It’s going to put Whanganui on the map as an arts destination.

“People will plan a special trip to see the newly opened gallery on that beautiful site in the middle of our city. Arts and culture tourism is the fastest-growing sector of tourism and combined with Whanganui’s inclusion in the newly launched Coastal Arts Trail, and our recently awarded UNESCO International City of Design label, people have additional compelling reasons to visit.

“Palmerston North-based company McMillan & Lockwood are the main contractors on the redevelopment, and there are local workers and subcontractors on site,” Jaki said.

There is a wide array of specialist trades on site who are simultaneously working on a very old and a very new project - with the heritage-listed gallery constructed by hand 104 years ago and the new wing Te Pataka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa being built using all the efficiencies of the 21st century.

The current artworks on display, waiting for the final exhibition to come at Sarjeant on the Quay.

■ House of Inspiration

“This space on Taupo Quay has been great for the gallery for nine years, but we are so looking forward to the reopening in 2024.

“The Sarjeant Gallery at Pukenamu Queen’s Park has been at the heart of Whanganui for 104 years. Many generations have been through its doors - and now there’s a new generation who will experience it for the first time. Young people who have never visited the Gallery on the Hill.

“People don’t only come to look at the exhibitions and see the collection - the redeveloped gallery will have events spaces, a classroom, a family room, a library/reading room, a shop, and a cafe to relax in too. The gallery will be able to provide opportunities to experience art and culture firsthand and allow research, education, and inspiration. There is an amazing photography collection called the Denton Collection,” Jaki said. “The Sarjeant’s gifted name is Te Whare o Rehua which means House of Inspiration. We can all be very proud of that.”

■ Last show

The exhibition He Tohu Tēnā Pea, It Is Perhaps A Sign is being installed at Sarjeant on the Quay at the moment, and will open on Saturday, May 27. As always, the Sarjeant is free to enter and everyone is encouraged to come in and enjoy this final exhibition in this building and participate in the three Puanga events in June. The events are also free.

The show includes work by Brigham Anderson, Gabrielle Belz, Jacqui Broughton, Vanessa Edwards, Aaron Te Rangiao Gardiner, Cecelia Kumeroa, Natasha Keating, Hemi Kiwikiwi, Ngaroma Poa, Tokararangi Poa, Maehe Ranginui, Ming Ranginui, Tia Ranginui, Frances Stachl, Wi Taepa, Rochelle Te Kaho, Maiangi Waitai and Raukura Naani Waitai.

■ A cafe operator is sought

The redeveloped Sarjeant Gallery will have a cafe in the new wing which will look across the rear lawn towards Ruapehu. Whanganui District Council is currently seeking a suitable operator.

Expressions of interest are being welcomed now and will be open until Friday, June 2. Interested operators should contact the Sarjeant Gallery’s specialist advisers for further details: Lorraine Nicholson of First Retail Group at sarjeant@firstretailgroup.com.