The occasion also marks the 35th year of New Zealand’s longest-running open-call regional art exhibition and competition, and the final year of the five-year sponsor partnership with Pattillo.

The gallery is currently welcoming expressions of interest from a new principal sponsor for the Whanganui Arts Review, a rare and valuable opportunity for the region’s emerging and established artists to showcase their work, engage with the gallery and the wider community.

Since 2019, Pattillo’s support has played a vital role in the Arts Review. As principal sponsor, Pattillo has significantly increased the value of the Open Award, established the Pattillo Project (the solo artist showcase exhibition offered to the winning artist) while also providing funding for the administration and staging of the exhibition, and the opening and awards ceremony.

Reflecting on her experience as principal sponsor, Anne Pattillo shared her delight in being able to finish the company’s sponsorship in the new gallery and her enjoyment in supporting an event that aligned with Pattillo’s values.

“The new gallery is joyous. It’s a fantastic thing. We said yes to sponsoring the review because we figured we could help make it a bit bigger and a bit better. Development is what we’re interested in, in helping people fulfil their potential. The review really has been a chance to extend the opportunity and benefit for artists in the district and it’s been a real privilege to be part of that.”

Meeting the artists, seeing the judges at work, being able to personally support people through tough times and helping to fundraise for the redevelopment had all been rewarding experiences.

“As a sponsor, we are in the privileged position to stand next to New Zealand’s best art gallery and the artists of a special community.

“Personally it’s been fun, and also very rewarding from a business point of view. You know, there’s a funny thing about having your website support something like the Arts Review. There wouldn’t have been a piece of work or a contract that we have got in the last five years where somebody said, ‘Oh, we noticed that’. It starts conversations and adds interest.

“I don’t think people chose us to do work because we sponsored the review but what it does is it gives a sense of the essence of ‘us’ and distinguishes us from other consultancies and other work.”

Pattillo has had a long association with the Sarjeant Gallery and art in Whanganui. In her 20s, she visited the gallery for the first time and “fell in love” with the building.

“I returned almost every year and in 2006 we offered a scholarship for emerging artists at the Whanganui Quay School of Art. That course changed in 2012, so I shifted my support to the strengthening of the beautiful gallery building. Then in 2019, we launched the Pattillo Project,” Anne said.

Gallery director Andrew Clifford said: “Anne’s support has been a real bedrock over a very dynamic time. Coming out the other side of the redevelopment, Pattillo is here to support the first Arts Review in the new building so we can start on a firm footing and look for our new principal sponsor. We are tremendously grateful to Pattillo for the long-term support and partnership in the review.”

Clifford greatly valued the support of the local businesses that sponsored the 2025 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review awards.

“All the sponsors make an important contribution towards the development of artistic talent and community engagement in the Whanganui region.”

The 2025 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review awards are:

Elva Abbott Memorial Youth Recognition Award

Article Cafe Merit Award

Barnicoat & Healy Merit Award

Edith Collier Trust Merit Award

Friends of the Sarjeant Merit Award

Renata’s Art & Framing Merit Award

Whanganui Garden Services Merit Award

Dalgleish Architects Excellence Award

PKF Doyle and Associates Excellence Award

Pattillo Open Award