Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sarjeant Happenings: Whanganui artists mentor students at Big Art Day Out

By Whitney Nicholls-Potts
Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Whanganui High School Year 13 student Melanie Lei embosses copper in a jewellery workshop under the watchful eye of the Big Art Day Out mentor Frances Stachl.

Whanganui High School Year 13 student Melanie Lei embosses copper in a jewellery workshop under the watchful eye of the Big Art Day Out mentor Frances Stachl.

Generations of rangatahi have grown up with the Sarjeant Gallery as the backdrop to childhood memories.

Bringing the next generation of senior students into Te Pātaka – where the building itself has been created as a storehouse of narratives and place of learning – is about ensuring art will continue

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save