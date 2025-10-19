One of his songs, titled Everything is Better was written when Sarten turned 71 and had come through some serious health issues with the realisation that ageing can bring positive changes.

Don’t Surrender is a familiar favourite among his audiences, who often sing along with the choruses.

“It’s about not giving up on your values and the things that are important to you. I wrote it for my daughter years ago and played it at a wedding because it’s a waltz.”

In another environmental song, he is driving along a coast road where he imagines that the little blue penguin and the sea are trying to send us a message.

“It’s got a kind of reggae vibe going on. So I use whatever musical style seems to work for the song.”

Sarten is on acoustic guitar and vocals, John Scudder, double bass and Chester Neville plays drums.

The lighting and decor, designed by Fergus Reid, will create an intimate, loungey vibe, with standing lamps, and drapes behind the band to soften the area.

Co-design features of the new building, Te Pātaka o Tā Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa, will also be referenced.

“I’ve got some quite cool water effect lights, which I’ve always wanted to use at the Sarjeant Gallery there with the waka,” Reid said.

“I’ll be lighting that up with [an effect that’s] almost like twinkles shimmering on the top of the awa.

“That ties in with the co-design concept kānapanapa, which is about light sparkling on water – and which can clearly be seen on the exterior of the pātaka.”

He hoped this would be the first of many such events at the Sarjeant.

“There is great potential for the performing arts there. It’s always an awesome opportunity to work in the Sarjeant Gallery.”

The Sarjeant Gallery cafe and bar will be open before and after the gig.

What: Urban Angels concert, Songs for Movies Never Made.

When: Saturday, October 25, 7-8pm

Venue: Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery

Tickets: $22 or $20, available from the Gallery, by calling 06 349 0506 or via the Sarjeant website.