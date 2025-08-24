Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sarjeant Happenings: UK author Sarah Dunant to speak on Italian Renaissance women

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read

Bestselling British author Sarah Dunant will present a lecture, The Second Sex: Art, politics and gender in the Italian Renaissance, via video link at the Sarjeant Gallery on August 27.

Bestselling British author Sarah Dunant will present a lecture, The Second Sex: Art, politics and gender in the Italian Renaissance, via video link at the Sarjeant Gallery on August 27.

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery will present a richly illustrated lecture, The Second Sex: Art, politics and gender in the Italian Renaissance, delivered by bestselling British author Sarah Dunant on Wednesday, August 27, at 7pm.

A broadcaster, journalist and critic, Dunant is the author of an acclaimed series of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save