Schola Sacra choir members Barbara Hackett (left), Margaret Colway, Louisa Craig and Malcolm Griffiths rehearse at Sarjeant on the Quay. Photo / Michael McKeagg

The final song from the Schola Sacra choir could offer an unexpected view of the heavens as its performance at the Sarjeant Gallery promises “to raise the roof”, according to the choir’s president Louisa Craig.

On Sunday, April 16, the choir will present what musical director Iain Tetley says is a varied programme of mostly English music spanning the 16th to 20th centuries, including pieces by composers Purcell, Byrd, Howells, Paxton and Palestrina.

“Accompanist Janet Gibbs will be on the piano and organ and the choir looks forward very much to presenting the concert.”

Gibbs, “one of New Zealand’s top organists”, will play a digital instrument for the Sarjeant concert and will also give an organ recital in Whanganui in May, Craig said.

O Thou the Central Orb, by Charles Wood, is the roof-raising piece that concludes the programme.

“It’s an amazing piece of music. We have sung it at weddings and funerals and had feedback after a wedding that one of the guests - who had doubted the choir’s capacity - said she had never heard it sung like that before,” Craig said.

Schola Sacra has sung at venues and events all around Whanganui – at funerals and two weddings, at the River Traders’ Market and Big School at Whanganui Collegiate, in Heritage House, the Royal Whanganui Opera House with Brass Whanganui, and the Sarjeant at Pukenamu Queen’s Park, where the choir also helped celebrate the gallery’s 100th birthday in 2019.

“We have sung two or three times in the heritage building and the sound was perfect; we have sung under the dome and for another concert we sang in the different alcoves of the gallery. It was absolutely fabulous. We hope to have the chance to sing in the new wing dedicated to Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa too.”

Next year the choir will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Trevor Gibbs, then music master at Whanganui Collegiate, started the choir in 1974 and two of the foundation members, Helen Maclean and Leith Power, retired from the choir only in recent years, Craig said.

The choir aims to do four concerts every year. In 2019 it sang at Sarjeant on the Quay as part of the Musicians for the Sarjeant series, and this year will be its third concert in the temporary space. It will be conducted by Tetley, who recently played the title role in Amdram’s production of The Phantom of the Opera.

“We haven’t had a concert in the gallery since 2019 because of Covid, so we are excited to be giving this concert before the Sarjeant relocates back to Queen’s Park,” Craig said.

The choir attracted 12 new members following a community Messiah to raise funds for Hospice Whanganui last year. This brings its numbers to 38 and it would welcome more. No audition is required.

“Many of the 12 new choir members are younger singers and this influx of new voices has provided an excellent balance and blend of sound,” Craig said.

“Tenors are very difficult to come by and choirs all over the world, including Whanganui, are competing for them. We are very lucky having Iain, who is one of the top tenors in New Zealand, and sometimes he joins the choir tenors singing. It’s wonderful having him.”

Craig, who has been president for many years, says the choir is a friendly group.

“I love the singing, I love the people – we are a very friendly, supportive group. There is a feeling of belonging and enjoyment. We just love singing together.”

There is an annual subscription paid by choristers and also Friends of the Choir, for whom there is a luncheon three times a year.

“We sing for them and they can join in. Singing is wonderful for the whole body, for the brain and lungs and heart, breathing and mental health.”

Tickets for the Schola Sacra concert at Sarjeant on the Quay on Sunday, April 16, at 4.30pm are $15 or $12 for Choir Friends and Sarjeant Friends and Stars. Tickets are available from Sarjeant on the Quay, at shop.sarjeant.org.nz/collections/events or by phoning 06 349 0506.