Leading Australasian glass artist Philip Stokes in action at NZ Glassworks.

The fiery art of glass-blowing and passion for the Sarjeant Gallery come together at a Friends of the Sarjeant Gallery fundraising event for the redevelopment of the gallery.

The event is at 5.30-7.30pm on Friday, October 13, at New Zealand Glassworks. It is also an opportunity for new friends to join the gallery’s longstanding supporter group.

Philip Stokes, one of Australasia’s leading contemporary glass artists, will create a glass platter in front of an audience of up to 60 people. The evening, hosted and animated by MC Harry Cherrington, will include a talk by Vicki Fanning, resident artist at New Zealand Glassworks, and the platter will be auctioned as part of the fundraising initiative.

Larinae Steward, of the Friends of Sarjeant Executive Committee, was looking forward to the drama and technical skill of the event, to meeting current friends and signing up new members.

“I think anything in the hot shop, especially when it’s a large piece is amazing,” Steward said.

“I don’t think people realise the technique and the skill that it takes to handle such a big piece. You work in front of a glory hole (furnace) and you’re constantly having to keep the glass really hot. When they’re making it, it just looks like a vessel. And then, like magic, they open it up and spin it and it comes out like a huge lilypad.”

Sarjeant Gallery director Andrew Clifford, who will welcome people on the night, said events such as these kept the gallery connected with its members and the general public while the building was closed.

There was also a great deal of activity behind the scenes as staff prepared for the move back to the premises at Pukenamu Queen’s Park.

“The gallery is making great efforts to stay connected with our audience in various ways, through a series of artist talks at the Backhouse and through a variety of different events and performances that people can attend,” Clifford said.

“This event is both the Friends’ contribution to that and to keeping that significant group active.”

The Friends fundraised to pay for the magnificent glass chandelier made by the Crystal Chain Gang who used New Zealand Glassworks during the fabrication of the chandelier. Coinciding with this glass-blowing event, work is now under way on the construction site in the area of the gallery where the chandelier will hang. The Crystal Chain Gang will speak at an artist talk at the Backhouse at 7pm on October 19.

“The Sarjeant has an incredible legacy of 104 years, which is very much based on community support, starting with Henry’s original gift,” Clifford said.

“His gift paid for the building and the initial collection, and continues to do so. Most of the works in the collection, if not through Henry’s bequest, have come through donations and contributions by other members in the community.

“The Sarjeant is very much a legacy of community investment in the arts and the Friends are a very important part of that. They are a significant advocacy group for the Sarjeant and kind of rally the troops for us through volunteer action and fundraising, so I hope this event is going to be a great celebration of that and encourage others to join the Friends, especially building towards the reopening next year.”

The Friends were very conscious that the gallery was closed and did not have a public face at the moment, Steward said.

“Because New Zealand Glassworks are always so welcoming and so supportive of the gallery and always very happy to engage with us to have these events, we chatted to Scott [Redding, manager of New Zealand Glassworks] and he thought the glass-blowing event was an awesome idea.”

The proceeds of the event will go towards the redevelopment of the Sarjeant Gallery, of which 77.9 per cent of the total cost has been met by central government, grants and the generosity of private donors. Fundraising for the project is ongoing.

Friday Night Soiree at the Hot Shop – A Friends of the Sarjeant Gallery event

Friday, October 13, 5.30-7.30pm

Venue: New Zealand Glassworks, 2 Rutland St, Whanganui

Tickets are $20 plus a booking fee and are available from iticket.com.nz or at the Whanganui iSite. Door sales only if not sold out before.

All proceeds of the evening will go to the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project.



