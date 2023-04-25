The harpsichord will be available for use by choirs, ensembles and soloists in Whanganui.

The Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui is set to host the launch of the New Zealand Opera School’s (NZOS) beautifully made and decorated harpsichord.

Well-known organist and harpsichordist Roy Tankersley MNZM will play works from the 16th and 17th centuries on the newly acquired instrument - the only one of its kind in Whanganui.

The story of its acquisition spans three and half years, says Donald Trott ONZM, the school’s executive chairman and director.

It arose out of the need for a harpsichord to accompany NZOS students performing oratorio and other works during their intensive two weeks of study and performance in Whanganui.

One such event is ‘In Praise of Music’, a non-denominational service at the Whanganui Collegiate School chapel.

Trott said the acquisition was sparked by a chance remark that the school needed a harpsichord just before a performance in the chapel - and getting one proved to be quite a journey.

Cellist Annie Hunt acted on the remark and the following day, an instrument arrived in the back of Michael Mayson’s van. Mayson had made it several years ago for a music teacher in Palmerston North as part of his business building harpsichords and small pipe organs.

“When I asked if she would sell it to us, the answer was, “No!”, so I said, “Where can we get a harpsichord?”

Michael came back the next day with: “There’s a firm in California called Zuckerberg Harpsichords, I’ll get in touch with them.”

“And he did,” Trott said.

The “bones” of the harpsichord arrived two months later and Mayson started putting it together.

“Michael was getting to the point where he was going to string it because all the strings were all there, beautifully wound-up - everything that you could possibly need to make this beautiful instrument was there. But in the middle of this happening, Michael died of a heart attack. I was devastated. What had grown into a close association with Michael was an absolute joy. He had so much to offer and not only, of course, for what he was doing, but he was also a very good musician.”

Mayson’s partner, artist Ann Jennison, painted the instrument with a decorative Māori Kowhaiwhai design, organised by kaumātua Ned Tapa from Putiki. The design represents growth, peace and strength.

Trott points out that harpsichords throughout European history were often painted with nymphs and shepherds, but he wanted none of that.

“The decorations state that the harpsichord is definitely from here.”

Tankersley was called on to do the final stringing and expert tuning of the harpsichord, which he did, allowing the NZOS to perform Handel’s Solomon in the Whanganui Collegiate School chapel, accompanied by the harpsichord for the first time, in January this year.

Trott and the NZOS have close links with the Sarjeant Gallery, and the NZOS’s founder says he remembers audience-packed performances held under the dome in the Sarjeant Gallery, the acoustics of which are excellent.

Funding for the harpsichord was made available by the New Zealand Community Trust, Mr Bill Falconer CNZM, Wellington, Michael Mayson and Donald Trott ONZM.

The Details:

What: Launch of the New Zealand Opera School’s harpsichord. A concert by Roy Tankersley.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay, Whanganui.

Tickets: $7 or $5 for Friends and Stars. Light refreshments provided.

Bookings: Purchase from shop.sarjeant.org.nz, at the Sarjeant or by calling 06 349 0506.