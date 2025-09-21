Advertisement
Sarjeant Happenings: Free monthly guided tours launched

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read

Flight into Egypt by Frederick Goodall has been on display at the Sarjeant Gallery for over 80 years, and is a highlight of the last Friday Tours.

The Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare O Rehua has begun regular, free monthly tours of the public areas in the gallery.

At 10.30am on the last Friday of every month, a gallery staff member shows visitors around the building, giving background information about the redevelopment and history of the gallery,

