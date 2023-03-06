Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment: Envisaging the new gallery café

Concrete workers complete the last section of the basement roof, which sits beside the new three-storey tower block.

The final section of the basement roof for the new gallery extension has now been completed, as the main contractor continues work on the 104-year-old original Sarjeant Gallery building and its new wing, Te Pātaka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa.

The roof area will be covered and a tiled patio created, which will be accessible from the ground floor gallery café as an outdoor dining space, the final detailing of which is currently under way. This patio sits on top of the underground collection store and faces northwards.

The views from the café chairs and tables on the patio across the rear lawn to Mount Ruapehu will no doubt be a popular spot for both locals and visitors.

A specialist retail and hospitality agent is working alongside the Sarjeant Gallery team, Whanganui District Council and Whanganui & Partners to find and select a suitable operator to run the café. Shortly, a call for expressions of interest from experienced café operators to take on the tenancy will be issued.