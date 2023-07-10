Sarjeant Gallery staff sing a waiata at the closing event.

The closing event at Sarjeant on the Quay was held on Friday, June 30. It was attended by Gallery Friends, supporters, donors, stakeholders, councillors, artists, and representatives from Whanganui District Council.

Opening the event with a karakia from John Maihi, Whanganui kaumātua.

“It was a celebration to acknowledge the success of the space and also to close the final exhibitions in this space,” said Jaki Arthur, relationships officer for the Sarjeant Gallery.

Zahra Killeen-Chance performed in the space of the exhibition The Sun Sets Beneath The Ocean.

″It was set up nine years ago as a temporary gallery when the 104-year-old gallery had to be closed. Who ever knew it would be the gallery’s home for almost a decade?

Sarjeant Gallery director Andrew Clifford.

“We had a performance, a book launch, and had three exhibitions to close. It was good to mark such a significant milestone in the gallery’s life. There’s a real sense of anticipation about the future.

Greg Donson, curator and public programmes manager, Sarjeant Gallery, launched the book The Sun Sets Beneath The Ocean.

“It was an important day on Thursday, July 6 – the steel went in for the glass atrium, which will be the entry point for the facility. It will be approached by going past the Davis Library and walking up between the avenue of palm trees into the glass atrium entrance.

Former mayor Annette Main spoke at the event. Nine years ago she opened Sarjeant on the Quay.

“As well as serving as an entry point, it joins the heritage building to the brand-new wing Te Pataka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa. It is the first time the two buildings have been joined. It was a big moment literally and metaphorically.

“Throughout the course of the redevelopment, there’s these important things happening all the time, everyone’s pushing forward. Now at Sarjeant on the Quay, the team is tackling the huge job of breaking down the Taupō Quay operation and getting ready to move to the redeveloped facility up the hill. We’re talking to potential café operators presently,” Jaki said.