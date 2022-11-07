Innovation winner Vicki Fanning (left), Friends of the Sarjeant president Andrés Salinas and Merit Award winner Lisa Bate at the awards night at the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

The Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui is pleased to share with you the winners of the Lazelle Supreme Award, the Merit Award and the Innovation Award which were announced at the New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass (NZSAG) Members Show 2022.

The show is open at the Sarjeant's object gallery above the iSite until January 29, 2023.

The exhibition features 59 entries from NZSAG members, demonstrating the breadth and variety of glass practice in Aotearoa New Zealand. This exhibition is the largest glass show in New Zealand in 2022, which is the International Year of Glass.

Sarjeant Gallery curator and public programmes manager Greg Donson says, "This show really does cover the full spectrum of what is possible in working with this magical medium."

Scott Redding, the manager of New Zealand Glassworks who partnered with the Sarjeant and the NZSAY for this exhibition, says, "Being the United Nations International Year of Glass it's exciting Whanganui is showcasing the diversity of art glass with the NZSAG member's exhibition this summer."

President of NZSAG Emma Camden says, "I'm thrilled to see such diverse work from around Aotearoa, and having it in the Sarjeant's beautiful object gallery about the iSite on Taupo Quay will showcase the material and the city to our many summer visitors."

The public is encouraged to come and see this spectacular show of works by the best and most innovative artists working in glass in New Zealand today.

The voting for the People's Choice Award of $500 is open until the end of January when the show finishes.

At the Sarjeant Gallery recently, the winners of the following awards were announced.

Lazelle supreme award $3000

Sponsored by Murray and Denise Lazelle

Winner: Mike Crawford

Kahu

Cast glass

The kahu is a strong intelligent bird often seen flying over the whenua like a kaitiaki. In Māori tradition it is said that this bird descended from the heavens with Tane after he obtained nga kete o te wananga — the vessels of matauranga.

Merit award $1000

Lisa Bate

The Pack IV

Cast glass

The Pack IV continues a series of works exploring repetition, the theme of this work is concerned with expressing movement. My glass practice focuses on the mould making of found objects for the lost wax cast glass technique, using deconstruction and reconstruction methods to change an object's original appearance. By repeating and assembling the smaller forms to create the whole piece the work asks the viewer to look more closely.

Innovation award $500

Winner: Vicki Fanning

fairgroundunicorn Glass Crown

flameworked glass + silicon

Fairgroundunicorn is a username that suggests a mythical story and playing field of wonder and joy. Depicting the authenticity of imagery 'designed' to enlighten the viewer and uphold the deliverer. The Glass Unicorn Crown is placed on a 'tossing hook' as a fairground prize, has a flexible inner and inflating valve, catching the carnival spirit!

The judging panel was Greg Donson — Sarjeant Gallery curator and public programme manager; Grace Lai — curator of Applied Arts & Design, Tamaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum; and Justine Olsen — curator of decorative art & design at Te Papa Tongarewa.