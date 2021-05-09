Sarah Whayman wants to help people live healthier, longer lives

Deb Byers, Active Wellbeing manager (left); Peter Cameron, Green Prescription client; Sarah Whayman, Green Prescription client support. Photo / Supplied

I'm Sarah Whayman, and I'm passionate about providing an exercise support service for people with chronic conditions.

I do this through Green Prescription, a 12-month programme to help people get their exercise back on track as well as taking classes and training people one on one.

My passion was initially spurred on by both my parents passing away from sudden heart attacks. I have always felt that more knowledge and support with how to manage their conditions would have helped them to live longer.

Working at Green Prescription has helped me to utilise my background in occupational therapy and clinical exercise physiology.

From my studies I have gained insight into the challenges you can have living with a chronic condition, how to safely exercise with these conditions and how to identify exercise related symptoms of impending heart attack. This helps with the variety of clients we receive from all walks of life, from those who wish to lose a little weight, to those with multiple chronic conditions.

Exercise really is medicine for these people, as we all know it improves quality of life and it's so rewarding to see the improvements our clients achieve.

Last Tuesday I met Peter Cameron, a keen advocate of Green Prescription. Adjusting to his new pace of life after cardiac rehab, Peter, a retired hut ranger for DoC, re-signed for Green Prescription. Sitting in the assessment room with myself and Deb Byers, Peter described his Green Prescription experience:

"I am determined to keep going a bit longer than my 86 years. I really value the relationships with the team, I'm treated with respect and they look after my wellbeing. I have just loved being part of Green Prescription over the years."

Peter really appreciated having a basic explanation of what is happening to his heart under exercise. His days of tramping Whanganui National Park's Matemateaonga Track and paddling the Awa may be just happy memories now, however he's enthusiastic to use his exercise bike.

As well as working at Green Prescription, I have two classes I take in the community:

■ Breathe Easy – gym based gentle exercises for those with chronic conditions, 11am, Monday and Thursdays, at Inspire Health and Fitness, 32 Wilson St, Whanganui. This class is unique in that I am there with my tool kit monitoring vital stats if needed ensuring my clients are within their safe exercise limits.

■ Bodymoves – gentle dance aerobics for ladies 50+ to 1960s/70s/80s music at Amdram Theatre, 9.30am Mondays, school term times.

It's been a delight to see the sense of community build in these classes over the years. New people that join find they are genuinely welcomed and supported. I believe that those that attend feel empowered by walking their journey together.

It's a good idea to get a Green Prescription if you would like to attend either class or have assistance with finding the exercise that's right for you, either at home or in our community. It's FREE and helps us to help you with an individualised exercise plan. You can do this by contacting your GP or nurse or by phoning your GP Practice's Prescription Line. Deb and I would love to help you stay active!

Contact the team:

Deb Byers – Active Wellbeing manager (06) 349 2325 deb@sportwhanganui.co.nz

Sarah Whayman – Green Prescription adviser (06) 349 2328 sarah@sportwhanganui.co.nz

Christine Taylor – Fit for Surgery navigator christine@sportwhanganui.co.nz (06) 3492 507

Rachael Lynch - Wellness coach Rachael.lynch@sportwhanganui.co.nz

(06) 349 2312

www.sportwhanganui.co.nz