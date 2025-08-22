Whanganui District Council has lifted the Fordell boil water notice after two weeks. Photo / 123rf

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Safe to drink: Fordell boil water notice ends after two weeks – Whanganui District Council

Whanganui District Council has lifted the Fordell boil water notice after two weeks. Photo / 123rf

Whanganui District Council has lifted the boil water notice for all properties connected to the Fordell rural water supply.

The boil water notice, issued on August 8 as a precaution when deterioration on the reservoir storage tank roof was identified, was lifted today.

“We are taking a ‘belts and braces’ approach to safety because the last thing we want is for someone to become sick,” council chief executive David Langford said when the notice was issued.

Daily water testing during the notice period showed no signs of contamination, with clear results for E. coli and total coliforms.

Taumata Arowai, the national water regulator, has been informed as part of the process.