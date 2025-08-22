Advertisement
Safe to drink: Fordell boil water notice ends after two weeks – Whanganui District Council

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

Whanganui District Council has lifted the Fordell boil water notice after two weeks. Photo / 123rf

Whanganui District Council has lifted the boil water notice for all properties connected to the Fordell rural water supply.

The boil water notice, issued on August 8 as a precaution when deterioration on the reservoir storage tank roof was identified, was lifted today.

“We are taking a ‘belts and braces’

