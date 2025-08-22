Council senior engineering officer Dave Rudolph said the roof of the reservoir storage tank had not yet been repaired, but a temporary supply had been installed to bypass the existing treated water reservoir.
The next step will be to return the regular reservoir tank to service once the roof replacement is complete – a task that was already on the council’s work programme before identifying the deterioration.
“Scaffolding is in place to protect the permanent Fordell reservoir tank while contractors complete the roof replacement,” Langford said.
Fordell residents who have used tap water for non-consumption activities over the past two weeks can now use the water as normal for drinking, preparing food, making up infant formula, handwashing and cleaning teeth.
Residents who have not used tap water over the past two weeks should run their taps for three to five minutes to get rid of any water that may be sitting in the pipes.
“We do not expect any further disruptions to the Fordell community,” Langford said.