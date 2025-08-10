The buildings were constructed in the late 1800s and initially contained shops. In the past two decades, they were rented out as homes, which have now fallen into disrepair.
Across both properties, there is about 390sq m of floor space on about 1455sq m of land.
The buildings created significant interest on social media, Bunn said.
“I made a reel while we were out with the photographer filming the property and that got over 200K views and it’s had so many comments on it,” Bunn said.
“It was crazy.”
There were 54 genuine expressions of interest, including from South Africa and Europe.
Bunn, one of the fewer than 200 residents of Mangaweka, was keen to make sure the properties went into the right hands. Ultimately, they were bought by a retired couple from Levin.
“Being a local, I was trying to find the right buyer for it so they don’t just rip it down, and working with the right people we want to bring into the community too,” she said.
“The thing about Mangaweka, what people love, is the community.”
Bunn could not say how much the properties sold for until settlement.
According to OneRoof’s property insights, 14 and 16 Broadway, Mangaweka, have a retail value of $185,000 and $195,000, respectively.
Bunn said the purchasers intended to live in the property and renovate it slowly over time, while maintaining the heritage features.
“They have bought it to do up and develop it,” she said.
“It’s going to take a while to bring it back to its former glory.”
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.