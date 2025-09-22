The Longrun Spouting Whanganui women's team won the North Island Heartland Series with a win over East Coast in Ruatōria.

The Longrun Spouting Whanganui women brought the North Island Heartland Series crown back home on the bus after a gutsy 25-22 win over the previously unbeaten Ngāti Porou East Coast Hamoterangi at Ruatōria’s Whakarua Park on Saturday.

Reversing the 30-29 defeat of seven days before in the last round-robin fixture, Whanganui started with a sixth-minute penalty from fullback Alice Ireton, before East Coast hit back off a Whanganui overthrow with prop Taare Haua-Kahaki Rei charging through to score and first five-eighths Keelan Goldsmith converting.

Whanganui then scored back-to-back tries with halfback Taylah Barrett working with second five-eighths Waimanawa Potaka-Osborne Whanarere to get the pass-back drive over, followed by centre Tiana Kauika snatching up an attacking chip kick to run under the posts. Ireton then converted both five-pointers for a 17-7 lead.

There was just enough time for the home team to strike back before halftime, with centre Nikita Wharehinga snatching up a ruck ball and holding off three tacklers for her pack to drag her over the tryline.