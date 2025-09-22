Advertisement
Rugby: Whanganui women win North Island Heartland Series

Whanganui Chronicle
The Longrun Spouting Whanganui women's team won the North Island Heartland Series with a win over East Coast in Ruatōria.

The Longrun Spouting Whanganui women brought the North Island Heartland Series crown back home on the bus after a gutsy 25-22 win over the previously unbeaten Ngāti Porou East Coast Hamoterangi at Ruatōria’s Whakarua Park on Saturday.

Reversing the 30-29 defeat of seven

