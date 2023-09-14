Rugby: Whanganui women cruise into inaugural North Island Heartland series final

Anahera Hamahona slides in for a try against King Country earlier in the season. Photo / Whanganui Rugby

Anahera Hamahona slides in for a try against King Country earlier in the season. Photo / Whanganui Rugby

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The Chesters Plumbing & Bathroom Whanganui Women’s team have locked in their spot for the inaugural North Island Heartland series final with a game in hand after a tight victory in Waitakaruru on Saturday.

Despite heading north with an understrength squad due to the injuries to some key backs, Whanganui held off the Thames Valley Vixens 26-22 at the Hauraki North Rugby Club.

Due to the side travelling up on Friday, coach Junior Nepia took several players under injury clouds, having until Saturday morning to prove their fitness.

“I wasn’t happy to play them, just bigger picture stuff – not to protect a winning streak.”

The result was the entire forward pack was going to have to play the full 80 minutes, and Nepia was delighted they stuck to the task – Whanganui leading 19-17 at halftime and holding off a well-drilled home team.

While several sides in the new-look competition are still finding their feet, the Vixens have been in existence for several seasons and had capable veteran players – eager for payback for last year’s 19-17 loss to Whanganui at the City College grounds.

“They were very much attuned as a whole – as management and as a team,” said Nepia.

However, Whanganui had an ace in the hole in the return home of Hayley Gabriel to pack down at No8 after completing her debut season with the Taranaki Whio in the Farah Palmer Cup.

A 2022 NZ Maori Under 18 representative and co-winner of the WRFU’s Allan E Jennings Outstanding School Leaver award with Steelform Whanganui prop Konradd Newland, Gabriel score two of Whanganui’s four tries.

“I’d had conversations with her prior – she slotted straight into the team. No qualms,” said Nepia.

Gabriel formed an excellent loose-forward partnership with flankers Samara Pahl-Long and Anahera Hamahona – Nepia having told them before kickoff they were going to have to dig deep into the petrol tank.

“The whole three of them looked at me and said, ‘we got you coach’.

“There were times late in the piece our forwards were getting dashes – like 30m.”

Another of those was Bubba Taurua, promoted off the bench to start and having a great final quarter.

Knowing they had to make opportunities count to relieve the pressure on the forwards – the backs delivered with wingers Georgia Adams and Alice Ireton scoring tries – Ireton dotting down for the third game in a row and after an unsatisfactory kicking performance last week, slotted three crucial conversions.

Nepia had a laugh with team standout Paris Munro, who switched from wing to fullback but did not score after getting doubles in her last three games – the youngster being a vital link player this time around.

The coach also praised the attack and defence of young centre Keira J Mete-Renata – stepping into the massive boots of the injured Brooklyn Walker, who provided plenty of advice and cheered her on from the sideline.

“It solidified what away trips can do for a team – in terms of bringing it closer.”

Another big lift came from the solid contingent of travelling supporters, including the Longrun Spouting Whanganui U16 Girls, who cheered the team on to the field and chanted for them after winning the curtain raiser with Thames Valley U16, 34-10.

The senior Whanganui women had helped the teenagers with their warm-ups before their own game.

“Better connections, there’s some gun kids in there too,” said Nepia.

“They took a lot away from having the older ones there.

“The call for the weekend was, ‘take over their crib’,” Nepia added, regarding drowning out the home supporters.

“Shout out to Amber and Steve McKee, and Lesley Adrole and their crew – they were awesome.

“We got a lot of energy off them [winning]. We used it as motivation.

“Nothing but smiles all around for the whole weekend.”

Although the closest game so far, Whanganui’s fourth-straight bonus point win means they are safe for the Top 2 to contest the Heartland final in Taupō on September 23.

But first, they have a home fixture at Cooks Gardens against the winless Ngāti Porou Hamoterangi (East Coast), who lost their derby with Poverty Bay Turanga Wāhine on Saturday.

Nonetheless, the fixture will be important ahead of the big trip to Owen Delany Park.

“We’ve spoken about Taupō without getting too intense about it,” said Nepia.

“We still have to get through this weekend. Bodies wise, they have this week to show they’re fit to put themselves available.”