Rugby: Whanganui Under-20s make clean sweep in HYC Heartland Series

The victorious Under 20 team after they claimed the HYC Heartland Series. Photo / Supplied

The victorious Under 20 team after they claimed the HYC Heartland Series. Photo / Supplied

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Summit Electrical Whanganui Under-20s completed the clean sweep to win the HYC Heartland Series for the first time since 2017 in Palmerston North on Sunday.

Following the 39-15 win over Horowhenua-Kapiti U20 the week before, and Saturday's 49-22 victory over Wairarapa Bush U20, Whanganui backed up on Sunday morning against Poverty Bay U20 and secured a 50-19 win in wet conditions.

Both sides initially had handling issues with the slippery ball, but Whanganui began to put it together, scoring three tries to lead 19-0 at the break.

"We squeezed things up and tried not to play dry rugby in the wet," said coach Duane Brown.

"We managed to really get some phases going.

"That continuity was starting to work – being together three weeks."

The rain eased for the second half, allowing play to open back up for both teams.

After two comfortable wins, Brown was able to rearrange his line-up – players like hooker Casey Scott and lock Joseph Abernethy being rewarded with starts.

Jordyn Leiasamaivao Turvey swapped with Lafo Takiari-Ah Ching in the midfield, but both players made the desired impact, as they were named in the Heartland Hurricanes Under-20 team at the conclusion of the tournament.

Ah Ching, who came off the bench in two of the three games, was named the overall MVP.

Turvey and Ah Ching have been joined in the Hurricanes squad by Anthony Sellers, Tawhiwhi Karaitiana, Neo Tichbon, Stan Puapii, Mitai Hemi and Rehimana Meihana.

Playmaker and 2021 Heartland Hurricanes representative Rangi Kui would have likely been another shoo-in, but he is departing to play club rugby in Ireland for the next six months, aiming to be home by the start of next year's WRFU Premier club season.

The title win completes an outstanding 2022 for Brown and assistant coach Steelie Koro, who also won the WRFU Senior club championship with Ali Arc Logistics – TD Brick & Blocks Celtic.

"It's been a funny season. There's been a bit of celebrating," Brown said.

"The boys did well, I just hung along for the ride – talented kids.

"Got to try to keep them all together now."

While Kui will age out, a significant number of the squad from Sellers down will still be eligible for the Under-20s next year, while Brown hopes there can be better alignment with the MRU club season, so that St Johns Whanganui Metro Colts players can once again be available.

This was Whanganui's eighth title win in the HYC series since 2008.

The 26-man Heartland Hurricanes squad will have a notably longer campaign than seasons past, as they will play Wairarapa Bush Barbarians, Manawatu Under-19, Wellington U-19, Hawkes Bay U-19 and the Chiefs Heartland U-20 team.

The side will be coached by the Hurricanes' recruitment and development manager Darren Larsen and managed by Whanganui's own Chris Back.

Metro

The first year of St Johns Whanganui Metro's rebuild in the MRU Colts competition will not see them make back-to-back finals, as the 2022 contingent ended their campaign at Johnston Park on Saturday.

Despite two round-robin wins over the Feilding Yellows, Metro were beaten 27-12 by their more experienced semi-final hosts, who have qualified for their fourth Gordon Brown Memorial Cup final in as many years.

After a really positive week of training, following an unscheduled break when Te Kawau defaulted their last match, Metro were strong in the first 15 minutes – with halfback Jerome McKenna adding to his impressive try tally, converted by second-five Akiwa Koro.

However, a stronger Yellows team, augmented by age-eligible players from the club's Senior teams, rallied to lead 10-7 at halftime, and then pull away from Metro for 27-7.

The youngsters stayed in it to the end, with prop Brandon Burberry scoring their last try of the season.

Flanker Isaac Jordan was team player of the day, while fellow loose forward Kane Hinga was another standout.

"Young team, the semifinal thing, is a big thing," said coach Mark Cosford.

"The desire was there, we just didn't execute properly.

"There were a few [Feilding] boys we hadn't seen before.

"They were bashed around a wee bit, but kept at it.

"Shows they've got plenty of character – stuck with it the whole game."

Introduced in 2016 to play in the Under-21 MRU Colts grade, which is now Under-23, Metro have won the title in three season cycles – 2018 and 2021 – as the core of each Metro squad starts young when senior players leave and then grows over the course of a few campaigns.

Real talent has been unearthed through this process - the three players in the 2022 Steelform Whanganui Heartland squad in apprentices Mason Johnson, Jack O'Leary and former apprentice now regular squad prop Keightley Watson all came from the Metro ranks.

While back-to-back MRU Colts titles would have been a great achievement, Cosford and assistant Ricky Winterburn were aware that 2022 was a developing season with the predominately new group.

Metro lost their opening three games but then won eight of their last nine matches to qualify third in the Championship play-offs.

The only team to beat them twice was the other finalist and title favourites College Old Boys.

"It's been a good learning experience for them – to get to the semifinal and learning what it takes," said Cosford of the season.

He wanted to thank the St John's Club for their unwavering sponsorship of the squad.

"It would be hard to exist without their help."

A handful of the team will be eligible for selection in the Air Chathams Whanganui Under-18s squad.

The MRU final between College and Feilding will be at 12.45pm at Central Energy Trust Arena.

Around the grounds

SCHOOLS: In further results from last weekend, Whanganui Collegiate Blue beat Feilding High U14B 37-5 in MRU Youth 3. Premier 2 saw Dannevirke High 1st XV beat Collegiate 2nd XV 57-5, while Cullinane College 1st XV got a default win over Manukura. In last Wednesday's Girls Section A, Cullinane College defeated Tararua College/Dannevirke High 61-5. Last Thursday's WRFU 10-a-side girls competition saw Cullinane get up over WHS 33-32.

CYCLONES: The Manawatu Cyclones including Whanganui's former Black Fern Sosoli Talawadua and expats like Mia Maraku, Hollyrae Mete and Pounamu Wharehinga, will be home to play Wellington Pride in the fifth round of the Farah Palmer Cup's Premiership. The Cyclones lost to Auckland Storm 32-5 last Saturday.

MARIST COLTS: Steelform Whanganui squad members Keightley Watson and Jack O'Leary completed a whirlwind upper North Island tour with the NZ Marist Colts squad last week, with four games played in six days. Marist beat Northland Invitation XV 31-29, Counties Manukau Under 19 29-17 and Marist North Harbour 56-19, before losing to Auckland U19 34-12.