The Air Chathams Under 18s won the Trustbank Central Shield as Hurricanes Under 18 champions for 2021. Photo / Supplied

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

At halftime in the Bunnings Heartland game at Cooks Gardens last Saturday, the Air Chathams Under 18s formally received the Trustbank Central Shield as Hurricanes Under 18 champions for 2021.

They won the prize two weeks ago after victories over Wellington Māori U18, Wellington Samoans U18 and Horowhenua Kāpiti U18.

WRFU chairman Jeff Phillips presented the trophy to captain Shaun O'Leary.