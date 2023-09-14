Whanganui faces a resurgent East Coast this Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Another week, another quality opponent who sits neighbour to Steelform Whanganui on the Bunnings Heartland Championship points table as the narrow tunnel to the Meads Cup semifinals keeps getting smaller.

After a character-defining win in Ōamaru last weekend against traditional rivals North Otago, fourth-placed Whanganui cannot afford to let up an inch as they host the resurgent Ngāti Porou East Coast at Cooks Gardens.

Indeed, the statistics bear out that this will be the strongest outfit to journey away from Ruatōria into the River City for a generation.

From 2013 to 2021, following their 2012 Meads Cup triumph over Whanganui, East Coast suffered the longest losing streak in the history of NPC rugby - 54 straight games.

But the signs of fire had been there since 2019 when guided by veterans like Sam Parkes and Verdon Bartlett, East Coast played an all-out attack style, coming close many times to breaking their duck.

Refining those game-plans, they finally tipped up neighbours Poverty Bay in the 2021 Heartland pre-season and then got an official competition win over Buller, followed by the Bay again and Wairarapa-Bush - setting the stage for a memorable 2022.

Under former All Black Hosea Gear, now director of rugby, East Coast became second holders of the Bill Osborne Taonga, which they continue to hold against all challengers, and then lifted the Lochore Cup.

This year under Kahu Tamate, after East Coast slipped up on the artificial turf in Masterton against fifth-placed Wairarapa Bush, they have rallied to rattle off wins over Mid Canterbury, North Otago, Buller and last weekend against Poverty Bay to sit third on the table.

Barlett, approaching 100 games, fullback Renata Roberts-Te Nana, hooker Jorian Tangaere and second five Tavita Nabura scored tries, while first five Terangi Fraser, who has taken over the kicking duties from Parkes, contributed 11 points.

“Their No 9-10 has been very good for them. It’s how we combat that,” said Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin.

“They’re in a good space at the moment, you have to be wary of them. There’s some decent footballers in there, no doubt about that.”

Fortunately, Whanganui have an embarrassment of riches of their own entering week six of the competition - particularly at in the front row

As his predecessor Jason Caskey often opined, these are the headaches you want to have - Hamlin having to decide where to fit the returning Gabriel Hakaraia, recovered from his AC shoulder joint injury.

In addition, utility forward Ranato Tikoisolomone is back from his sore leg, while prop Hadlee Hay-Horton made his comeback against North Otago, meaning the coach has to choose who takes the four prop spots - starters and bench - considering Konradd Newland, Keightley Watson and Raymond Salu have all been in great form, while Emmanuel Wineera is another option.

“It’s a hard ask. It will be horses for courses,” said the coach, leaving final selection until Thursday evening.

“I prefer we were in this position than the other way, but it will be a hard call made on some players.”

In addition out wide, Josaia Bogileka is recovered from illness, yet in his absence utility back Apolosi Tanoa scored twice against North Otago.

“He’s not a winger’s winger in term of his specialty, being out of position, but he played well, carried well, defended well,” said Hamlin.

The key work-on’s this week for the side coming into what will be a nervous run home to the playoffs as tackle efficiency, and as a part of that, discipline at ruck time.

What made Whanganui’s 15-point win over North Otago all the more meritorious is they had to overcome a 17-4 penalty count against them - although Hamlin is “touching wood” that after a raft of yellow and red cards in 2022, this season the side is keeping a XV on the field.

“I spoke to the referee from last week’s game, sent him some clips. He said there was probably three he could have given to us [instead of them].

“It’s how we get the result we want instead of transgressing in the eyes of the referee.

“They keep telling us the pictures they see are [different from our interpretation].”

Still, Hamlin was very pleased with how the side was able to work up for more than a handful of phases, clearing bodies out of the ruck, before swinging wide to their vaunted midfield - Alekesio Vakarorogo at one point having scored five tries in a row across two games.

“If we get it done, the [competition points] will take care of where we’re sitting on the table.”

Kickoff is at 2.30pm.

The squad will be chosen from:

Forwards: Matt Ashworth, Gabriel Hakaraia, Hadlee Hay-Horton, Doug Horrocks, Peter-Travis Hay-Horton, Jamie Hughes, Samu Kubunavanua, Josh Lane, Josefa Namosimalua, Konradd Newland, Raymond Salu, Ranato Tikoisolomone, Alesana Tofa, Roman Tutauha, Keightley Watson, Emmanuel Wineera.

Backs: Josaia Bogileka, Eben Classen, Lindsay Horrocks, Peceli Malanicagi, Sheldon Pakinga, Timoci Seruwalu, Apolosi Tanoa, Brook Tremayne, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Silio Waqalevu, Dane Whale, Luke Whale.

Apprentice players: Josh Brunger, Neo Tichbon.