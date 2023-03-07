Visitors from flood-affected regions could enjoy activities such as cycling the Ohakune Old Coach Road.

Providing respite for people involved in the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery will be the focus of Ruapehu’s Mayoral Relief Fund.

Ruapehu District Council has committed $10,000 toward the Mayoral Relief Fund to aid Cyclone Gabrielle recovery efforts.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said in deciding how to spend the money, he wanted to do something to help people working at the forefront of the recovery.

“Working on a natural disaster recovery effort for an extended period of time such [as] in this case can have significant impacts on people’s physical, emotional and mental wellbeing, as well as their personal and financial lives,” he said.

“In recognition of these impacts, I want to use the funding to offer workers, community leaders and others involved in the recovery a weekend of respite here in our amazing district to rest and recharge.”

Kirton said it was apparent that due to the scale of the disaster, the recovery would be ongoing for some significant time and the people involved would need some time out.

“With Ruapehu District being only a few hours’ drive away from the impacted areas, we are perfectly placed to offer some of these people a much-needed break.

“As well as benefiting the disaster recovery efforts, this approach also directly supports our visitor and tourism sector.”

Kirton said the council was still working through the details of how the scheme would be administered; however, people who would like to contribute to the fund could contact the council on (07) 895 8188.