Whanganui Chronicle

Ruapehu’s Blue Duck Station wins at NZ Tourism Awards

Erin Smith
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Blue Duck Station staff (from second left) Mel Rickards, Jack Cashmore, Dan Steele and Sandy Steele at the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2025 dinner with Conservation Minister Tama Potaka (left) and Visit Ruapehu PR and trade manager Mahalee Guieysse (right).

Blue Duck Station, the working beef and sheep farm and eco-tourism destination in Whanganui National Park, has won the tourism environment category at the New Zealand Tourism Awards.

The station is a conservation project turned tourism hub, named after the threatened blue duck (whio) which populates the area. It has

