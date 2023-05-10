Voyager 2022 media awards
Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton says carbon farming is impacting rural communities - can all sectors work together?

Mike Tweed
5 mins to read
Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton says 10,000 hectares of good hill country land around Taumaranui have been sold to corporate forestry interests in recent months.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton says rural communities are fearing for their future thanks to the rapid rise of carbon farming in his district.

But a forestry chief executive is convinced all farming sectors can co-exist

