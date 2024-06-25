Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton is calling on the public to support a parliamentary petition for urgent government action to save the Chateau Tongariro Hotel.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton is calling on the public to support a parliamentary petition for urgent government action to save the Chateau Tongariro Hotel.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton is calling on the public to support a parliamentary petition for urgent government action to save the Chateau Tongariro Hotel.

The hotel, formerly owned by KAH New Zealand, closed in February last year after a seismic assessment showed significant work needed to be done to earthquake-strengthen the building. The land the hotel sits on is owned by the Department of Conservation (DoC), which has responsibility for the hotel’s maintenance, following KAH’s lease expiring in September.

It has since stayed closed as the Government decides who should foot the bill for the repairs.

Kirton said the future of the Chateau Tongariro Hotel was uncertain, with crucial decisions pending from government officials.

“By urging the Government to act quickly, we can preserve a treasured piece of our heritage and safeguard its economic and tourism benefits.”

He said he was calling for people to rally together and sign the “Save the Chateau” petition. By 1pm on Tuesday the petition, presented by Kirton on behalf of Ruapehu District Council, had nearly 600 signatures,

“The Chateau is more than a historic landmark in the World Heritage Tongariro National Park; it embodies cultural significance and economic vitality crucial to the Ruapehu District and New Zealand. Before its closure, it was a major economic driver, employing over 70 staff, attracting high-spending tourists and contributing around $10 million annually to the local economy.”

He said the Chateau’s closure had impacted tourism and post-Covid-19 recovery.

“With international visitor spend in Ruapehu still at only 57% of pre-pandemic levels, compared to the national average of 81%, revitalising the Chateau is essential for unlocking regional tourism potential and restoring economic vibrancy.”

Kirton said the Chateau had historical significance, having served as a focal point for social and community events.

“Its restoration would not only boost economic prosperity but also preserve an essential part of New Zealand’s cultural heritage. There is a strong desire, not only from the local community but also from people across New Zealand and around the world, to see this iconic building saved and restored to its former glory.

“As negotiations continue, it’s imperative the Government acts swiftly to preserve this national treasure. I urge everyone to sign the petition calling on the Government to act swiftly.”

He said saving the Chateau Tongariro Hotel was not just about preserving its storied past.

“It’s about ensuring a vibrant future where it continues to shine as a beacon of cultural heritage, tourism excellence and community pride.”

The petition, which closes on Saturday, August 31, is available online at petitions.parliament.nz