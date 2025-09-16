Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton (second from right) alongside (from left) Te Korowai o Wainuiārua chairman Aiden Gilbert, Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne and Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger outside Parliament.
A 15,000-signature petition demanding action on the Chateau Tongariro Hotel has reached Parliament, with Ruapehu’s mayor saying an investor is willing to “foot the bill” for a restoration.
The petition, started by Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton last year, requests that “the House of Representatives urge the Government to act quicklyto save the Chateau Tongariro Hotel, restoring it to its former glory”.
It said the hotel served as a centrepiece of cultural heritage, economic prosperity and tourism excellence.
“The future of the Chateau Tongariro Hotel hangs in the balance, with negotiations under way and decisions pending from government officials.
“There is a strong desire from the local community, as well as from people across New Zealand and around the world, to see this iconic building saved.”
Te Korowai o Wainuiārua chairman Aidan Gilbert was at Parliament when the petition was handed over yesterday.
“For us, it’s about keeping an eye on things until such time as [Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith and Māori Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka] see fit to enact the Tongariro National Park [Treaty] settlement,” he said.
Gilbert said the Government needed to make a decision on the chateau, and there was a cost to keeping it in abeyance.
